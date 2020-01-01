Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 284K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +33%
2327
Snapdragon 730G
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +38%
394150
Snapdragon 730G
284624

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 825 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
30 (71.4%)
12 (28.6%)
Total votes: 42

