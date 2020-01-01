Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 284K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +55%
843
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +33%
2327
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +38%
394150
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|825 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
