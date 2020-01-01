Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 765

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 288K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +28%
2327
Snapdragon 765
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +37%
394150
Snapdragon 765
288056

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 625 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
