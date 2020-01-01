Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
63
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 374K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +19%
843
709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +18%
2327
1968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +5%
394150
374893
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10
