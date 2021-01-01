Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 124711 -
GPU 159835 -
Memory 60833 -
UX 51477 -
Total score 384246 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820
2263
Snapdragon 778G +24%
2809
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 9820, or ask any questions
