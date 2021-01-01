Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
52
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 395K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|124711
|161413
|GPU
|159835
|164393
|Memory
|60833
|85627
|UX
|51477
|114231
|Total score
|395507
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
841
Snapdragon 780G +4%
873
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +4%
2311
2220
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3