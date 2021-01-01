Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 780G

Exynos 9820
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Exynos 9820
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 395K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820
395507
Snapdragon 780G +33%
527314
CPU 124711 161413
GPU 159835 164393
Memory 60833 85627
UX 51477 114231
Total score 395507 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 865
3. Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855
4. Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 845
5. Exynos 9820 and Exynos 9825
6. Exynos 9820 and Exynos 990
7. Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 888
8. Exynos 9820 and Kirin 980
9. Exynos 9820 and A12 Bionic
10. Exynos 9820 and A12X Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 780G and Exynos 9820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish