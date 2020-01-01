Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Snapdragon 855 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 394K
  • Announced 8 months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Snapdragon 855 Plus +24%
487968

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 192 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 627 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 384
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 1036 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 July 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
