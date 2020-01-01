Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 394K
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2700 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
Snapdragon 865 +12%
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
Snapdragon 865 +49%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
Snapdragon 865 +52%
598555
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|587 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
Cast your vote
9 (19.1%)
38 (80.9%)
Total votes: 47