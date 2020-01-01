Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 394K
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2700 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
Snapdragon 865 Plus +42%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
Snapdragon 865 Plus +56%
616135
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|645 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
