We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 394K
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Snapdragon 865 Plus +56%
616135

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 645 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 512
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 July 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
