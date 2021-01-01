Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 389K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820
389237
Snapdragon 870 +66%
646684
CPU 124711 179347
GPU 159835 270188
Memory 60833 98761
UX 51477 95818
Total score 389237 646684

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820
823
Snapdragon 870 +26%
1035
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820
2290
Snapdragon 870 +53%
3501
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

