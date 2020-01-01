Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 875
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
59
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 394K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2700 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
838
Snapdragon 875 +34%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2320
Snapdragon 875 +63%
3789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394810
Snapdragon 875 +71%
674481
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|640
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|32 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1