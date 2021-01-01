Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus

Exynos 9820
VS
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Exynos 9820
Snapdragon 888 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 871K vs 529K
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820
529239
Snapdragon 888 Plus +65%
871582
CPU 136700 218734
GPU 184287 326250
Memory 90007 153870
UX 117097 166641
Total score 529239 871582
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 512
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9820 SM8350-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

