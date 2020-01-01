Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 2100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 396K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2700 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
842
Exynos 2100 +32%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2330
Exynos 2100 +62%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
396526
Exynos 2100 +68%
667464
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 2100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Vallhall 2
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|22
|Shading units
|192
|352
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Ys
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
