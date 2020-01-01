Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 2100

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 396K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820
842
Exynos 2100 +32%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2330
Exynos 2100 +62%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
396526
Exynos 2100 +68%
667464

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 22
Shading units 192 352
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Ys
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855
3. Exynos 9820 or Exynos 9825
4. Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 888
5. Exynos 9820 or A12 Bionic
6. Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 865
7. Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888
8. Exynos 2100 or A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 9820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish