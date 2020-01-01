Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 880

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Exynos 880
Exynos 880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 290K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +27%
843
Exynos 880
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +28%
2327
Exynos 880
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +36%
394150
Exynos 880
290576

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 880

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 5
Number of ALUs - 80
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 880 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
