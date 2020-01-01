Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
63
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 290K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +27%
843
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +28%
2327
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +36%
394150
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
