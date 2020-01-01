Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 8895
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 176K
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +122%
843
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +46%
2327
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +124%
394150
176117
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|12
|20
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
Cast your vote
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Apple A12X Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660