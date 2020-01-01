Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 332K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +21%
843
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +24%
2327
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +18%
394150
332752
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|12
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
