Exynos 9825 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 8.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 250K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +70%
2401
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +81%
455204
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A10 Fusion or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A10 Fusion or Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660