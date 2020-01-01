Exynos 9825 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 11 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2490 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 405K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
A12 Bionic +46%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
A12 Bionic +23%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +12%
455204
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|-
