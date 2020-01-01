Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs A12X Bionic

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 455K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825
779
A12X Bionic +44%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
A12X Bionic +93%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
455204
A12X Bionic +39%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 7
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish