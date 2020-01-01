Exynos 9825 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
53
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
92
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Announced 9 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 455K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
A12X Bionic +44%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
A12X Bionic +93%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
A12X Bionic +39%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|7
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|-
