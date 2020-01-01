Exynos 9825 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 455K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2730 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
A14 Bionic +106%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
A14 Bionic +72%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
A14 Bionic +27%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic and A14 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Apple A14 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic and A14 Bionic