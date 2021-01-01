Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 9825
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 9825
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 503K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825
503169
A15 Bionic +67%
840854
CPU 124478 214698
GPU 156790 324552
Memory 111565 167472
UX 109886 132953
Total score 503169 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825
781
A15 Bionic +126%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825
2446
A15 Bionic +99%
4862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 5
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 -
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2019 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site -

