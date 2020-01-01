Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 9000E

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 457K
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825
782
Kirin 9000E +27%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
Kirin 9000E +52%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
457580
Kirin 9000E +42%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 22
Shading units 192 352
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 9825
2. Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
3. Samsung Exynos 990 and Samsung Exynos 9825
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 9825
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
7. Apple A14 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish