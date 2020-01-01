Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 235K
- Announced 1 year later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +99%
779
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +72%
2401
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +94%
455204
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
