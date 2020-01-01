Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 11 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 403K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +12%
779
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Kirin 980 +4%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +13%
455204
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
46 (40.4%)
68 (59.6%)
Total votes: 114
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Apple A13 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Apple A12 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus