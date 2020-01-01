Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 403K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +12%
779
Kirin 980
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
Kirin 980 +4%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +13%
455204
Kirin 980
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 12 10
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2019 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
