We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 455K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825
2401
Kirin 990 (5G) +30%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825
455204
Kirin 990 (5G) +11%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 12 16
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2019 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

