Exynos 9825 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 455K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +1%
779
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Kirin 990 (5G) +30%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
Kirin 990 (5G) +11%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|12
|16
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
