We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 455K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825
455431
Dimensity 1100 +28%
581794
CPU 132299 -
GPU 173903 -
Memory 84417 -
UX 65501 -
Total score 455431 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 9
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

