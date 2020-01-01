Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 800

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 321K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +43%
779
Dimensity 800
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +9%
2401
Dimensity 800
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +42%
455204
Dimensity 800
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish