Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 9825
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 9825
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 448K vs 387K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +16%
448946
Dimensity 810
387551
CPU 132299 -
GPU 173903 -
Memory 84417 -
UX 65501 -
Total score 448946 387551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +17%
762
Dimensity 810
652
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825
2369
Dimensity 810 +3%
2441

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 60
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Samsung Exynos 9820
3. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
4. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Apple A12 Bionic
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
9. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish