Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 13.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 406K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +19%
779
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Dimensity 820 +12%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +12%
455204
406574
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|12
|5
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|70 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6875
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Hisilicon Kirin 820