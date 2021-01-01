Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 22.07 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 452K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|-
|GPU
|173903
|-
|Memory
|84417
|-
|UX
|65501
|-
|Total score
|452607
|489626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
756
Dimensity 920 +4%
784
Multi-Core Score
2382
Dimensity 920 +8%
2570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|4
|Shading units
|192
|60
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
