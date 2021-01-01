Exynos 9825 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
49
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 196K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124478
|65730
|GPU
|156790
|42693
|Memory
|111565
|42099
|UX
|109886
|44322
|Total score
|506230
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +126%
772
342
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +83%
2416
1321
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9825
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1