Exynos 9825 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 450K vs 221K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|-
|GPU
|173903
|-
|Memory
|84417
|-
|UX
|65501
|-
|Total score
|450354
|221294
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +49%
754
506
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +46%
2354
1613
|Image compression
|-
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|499.9 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G90
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|4
|Shading units
|192
|64
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6785
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1