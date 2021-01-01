Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Helio G90

Exynos 9825
VS
Helio G90
Exynos 9825
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 450K vs 221K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +104%
450354
Helio G90
221294
CPU 132299 -
GPU 173903 -
Memory 84417 -
UX 65501 -
Total score 450354 221294
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +49%
754
Helio G90
506
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +46%
2354
Helio G90
1613
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6785
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Exynos 9820
3. Samsung Exynos 9825 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
4. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Apple A12 Bionic
6. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. MediaTek Helio G90 or Samsung Exynos 9611
8. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
10. MediaTek Helio G90 or Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish