Exynos 9825 vs Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 302K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +51%
779
Helio G95
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +47%
2401
Helio G95
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +50%
455204
Helio G95
302733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
