Exynos 9825 vs Helio G96

Exynos 9825
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 9825
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 346K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +46%
506230
Helio G96
346649
CPU 124478 92742
GPU 156790 95976
Memory 111565 57726
UX 109886 98195
Total score 506230 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +52%
772
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +46%
2416
Helio G96
1657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

