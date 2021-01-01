Exynos 9825 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
49
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 346K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124478
|92742
|GPU
|156790
|95976
|Memory
|111565
|57726
|UX
|109886
|98195
|Total score
|506230
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +52%
772
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +46%
2416
1657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9825
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
