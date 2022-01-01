Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Helio P95

Exynos 9825
VS
Helio P95
Exynos 9825
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 276K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Helio P95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +83%
506339
Helio P95
276017
CPU 129593 89930
GPU 167556 74790
Memory 106816 50957
UX 102590 61405
Total score 506339 276017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +88%
769
Helio P95
410
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +58%
2377
Helio P95
1501
Image compression - 93.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.9 words/s
Machine learning - 20.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.25 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 483 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Score 3306 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 754 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 12
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 33.4 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9825 MT6779V/CV
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

