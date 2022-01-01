Exynos 9825 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
52
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 276K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|129593
|89930
|GPU
|167556
|74790
|Memory
|106816
|50957
|UX
|102590
|61405
|Total score
|506339
|276017
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +88%
769
410
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +58%
2377
1501
|Image compression
|-
|93.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|12.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|483 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|-
|Score
|3306
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|754 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|12
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|33.4 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9825
|MT6779V/CV
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
