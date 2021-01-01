Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 458K vs 265K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|96013
|GPU
|173903
|84253
|Memory
|84417
|62060
|UX
|65501
|81099
|Total score
|458995
|265841
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +47%
769
522
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +42%
2401
1687
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
