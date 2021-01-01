Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 480
Exynos 9825
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 458K vs 265K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +73%
458995
Snapdragon 480
265841
CPU 132299 96013
GPU 173903 84253
Memory 84417 62060
UX 65501 81099
Total score 458995 265841

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +42%
2401
Snapdragon 480
1687

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Exynos 9820
3. Samsung Exynos 9825 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
4. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Apple A12 Bionic
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 750G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and MediaTek Helio G80
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 690

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish