Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
52
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 280K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|129593
|101216
|GPU
|167556
|51346
|Memory
|106816
|48181
|UX
|102590
|82701
|Total score
|506339
|280626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +45%
769
529
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +55%
2377
1536
|Image compression
|-
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|527.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|3306
|482
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|754 MHz
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|33.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9825
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
