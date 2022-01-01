Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 678

Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 678
Exynos 9825
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 506K vs 280K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +80%
506339
Snapdragon 678
280626
CPU 129593 101216
GPU 167556 51346
Memory 106816 48181
UX 102590 82701
Total score 506339 280626
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +55%
2377
Snapdragon 678
1536
Image compression - 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 527.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9825 +586%
3306
Snapdragon 678
482
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 2 FPS
Score 3306 482

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 754 MHz 845 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 33.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9825 SM6150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

