Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
53
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 323K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +24%
779
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +32%
2401
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +41%
455204
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
