Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 221K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +98%
779
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +65%
2401
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +106%
455204
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1