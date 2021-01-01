Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
49
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 493K vs 286K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124478
|52113
|GPU
|156790
|78983
|Memory
|111565
|75243
|UX
|109886
|81650
|Total score
|493735
|286607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +92%
768
401
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +58%
2353
1492
|Image compression
|-
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|754 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|33.4 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9825
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
