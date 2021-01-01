Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Supports 140% higher memory bandwidth (33.4 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 493K vs 286K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +72%
493735
Snapdragon 712
286607
CPU 124478 52113
GPU 156790 78983
Memory 111565 75243
UX 109886 81650
Total score 493735 286607
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +58%
2353
Snapdragon 712
1492
Image compression - 92.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.1 words/s
Machine learning - 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 478.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 47 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 3 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 754 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 33.4 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 February 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9825 SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

