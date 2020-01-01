Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 730

Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 252K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +33%
2401
Snapdragon 730
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +80%
455204
Snapdragon 730
252629

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
