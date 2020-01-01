Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 284K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +43%
779
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +37%
2401
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +60%
455204
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|825 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
