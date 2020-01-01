Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 94% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 281K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +32%
2401
Snapdragon 732G
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +61%
455204
Snapdragon 732G
281935

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

