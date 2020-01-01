Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 331K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +33%
2401
Snapdragon 750G
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +37%
455204
Snapdragon 750G
331783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

