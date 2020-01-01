Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
68
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
53
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 288K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +62%
779
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +32%
2401
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +58%
455204
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|625 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
