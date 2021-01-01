Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 780G

Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Exynos 9825
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 457K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825
457807
Snapdragon 780G +15%
527314
CPU 132299 161413
GPU 173903 164393
Memory 84417 85627
UX 65501 114231
Total score 457807 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

