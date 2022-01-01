Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Exynos 9825
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9825
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 509K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 53% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 33.4 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825
509154
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +105%
1042572
CPU 134508 249768
GPU 156972 448381
Memory 107785 172528
UX 108271 166045
Total score 509154 1042572
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 20 FPS 48 FPS
Score 3345 8045

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 700
GPU frequency 754 MHz 818 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 768
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 2236 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 33.4 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9825 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
