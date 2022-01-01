Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9825
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 509K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 53% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 33.4 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2730 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|134508
|249768
|GPU
|156972
|448381
|Memory
|107785
|172528
|UX
|108271
|166045
|Total score
|509154
|1042572
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
775
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +57%
1216
Multi-Core Score
2425
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +56%
3794
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|56%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|48 FPS
|Score
|3345
|8045
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|754 MHz
|818 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|768
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|2236 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|33.4 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9825
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
Cast your vote
12 (27.9%)
31 (72.1%)
Total votes: 43