We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 360K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +37%
2401
Snapdragon 845
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +26%
455204
Snapdragon 845
360535

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 630
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2019 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
21 (84%)
4 (16%)
Total votes: 25

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9825 or ask any questions
