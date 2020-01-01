Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 455K vs 360K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9825 +75%
779
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9825 +37%
2401
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9825 +26%
455204
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
