Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)
- Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 455K
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Snapdragon 855 Plus +19%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
Cast your vote
10 (29.4%)
24 (70.6%)
Total votes: 34
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9825
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus