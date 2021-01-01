Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|136565
|GPU
|173903
|166857
|Memory
|84417
|94975
|UX
|65501
|110727
|Total score
|457807
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9825 +3%
775
750
Multi-Core Score
2401
Snapdragon 860 +9%
2617
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
Cast your vote
24 (27.9%)
62 (72.1%)
Total votes: 86