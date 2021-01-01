Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 860

Exynos 9825
VS
Snapdragon 860
Exynos 9825
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9825
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9825 +1%
457807
Snapdragon 860
453946
CPU 132299 136565
GPU 173903 166857
Memory 84417 94975
UX 65501 110727
Total score 457807 453946

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9825
2401
Snapdragon 860 +9%
2617

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2019 March 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9825 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (27.9%)
62 (72.1%)
Total votes: 86

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 845 vs Exynos 9825
2. A13 Bionic vs Exynos 9825
3. Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9825
4. Kirin 980 vs Exynos 9825
5. Snapdragon 660 vs Exynos 9825
6. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 860
7. Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 860
8. Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 860
9. Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Snapdragon 860

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 860 and Exynos 9825, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish