Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
75
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 455K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Snapdragon 865 +22%
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2401
Snapdragon 865 +44%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455204
Snapdragon 865 +31%
598555
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|587 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
